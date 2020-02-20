Key Trade Secrets Developments Of 2019: Part 2

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- In the conclusion of this two-part article discussing major developments in trade secret law, we discuss five more significant issues: (1) the U.S. Department of Justice’s continued enforcement of its China initiative, aimed at curtailing trade secret theft by Chinese nationals; (2) statutes of limitations and the accrual of trade secret claims; (3) continued development of the inevitable disclosure doctrine under the Defend Trade Secrets Act; (4) analysis of sovereign immunity defenses to trade secret claims; and (5) scrutiny of litigants’ reasonable efforts to protect their trade secrets. A takeaway summarizing key issues and practical guidance appears at the end of each...

