Volkswagen Slams Drivers Trying To DQ Judge On Eve Of Trial

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Volkswagen on Thursday blasted a last-minute bid to disqualify the judge overseeing the first U.S. trial over Volkswagen's "clean diesel" emissions scandal, set to start in days, saying the attempt to oust the judge is a “frivolous tactic.” Volkswagen said the drivers’ motion is “baseless and unwarranted” and the fact that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer presided over the class action settlement is no basis for his recusal. In fact, courts routinely preside over the resolution of class actions and the litigation of claims brought by plaintiffs who opted out of the deals, VW said. “And plaintiffs have known for years...

