Insys Should Pay Half Of $57M Restitution, Founder Says

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 1:31 PM EST) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor argued in a late Sunday filing that the now-bankrupt company should pay half of a $57 million restitution order over a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe its opioids, while he and two former bigwigs should pay the lion's share of the remaining amount owed. The eight-figure order comes following a high-profile racketeering case in which Insys admitted to the scheme. Kapoor and four other former executives were convicted in connection to the kickback case, and two more higher-ups, former CEO Michael Babich and national sales vice president Alec Burlakoff, pled guilty and testified at the high-profile trial. Ahead of a Tuesday hearing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS