Ill. Casino Says Patrons Lobbing 'Bald' Biometric Claims

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A group of patrons claiming an Illinois casino unlawfully uses facial recognition software to verify its patrons’ identities have lobbed accusations that are too vague to advance their suit, the casino told a federal judge. Boyd Gaming Corp., which owns Par-A-dice Casino in East Peoria, Illinois, told U.S. District Judge Jonathan Hawley on Friday that its patrons have to do more than “baldly” base their biometric privacy allegations on information and belief if they want their proposed class action to proceed through the court. ]]] []\;;;;?\ The patrons, who are also members of the casino’s “B Connected” rewards program, accuse the establishment...

