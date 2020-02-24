Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues Helicopter Co. Over Fatal Crash

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court against the company that operated the helicopter in which her husband, daughter and seven others were killed, claiming the company failed to properly train its pilots and equip the aircraft with the necessary safety technology. Vanessa Bryant filed the lawsuit on the same day thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to attend a memorial for the former Los Angeles Lakers star, who led the team to five NBA championships. Bryant, who retired in 2016, was killed with his daughter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS