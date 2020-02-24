Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navy Asbestos Case Leads 5th Circ. To Reset Removal Test

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- The full Fifth Circuit on Monday unraveled its "extraordinarily confused" court precedent on federal removal requirements, ruling a former U.S. Navy machinist's asbestos exposure suit against shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Inc. belongs in federal court because it relates to a government contract.

The en banc opinion overturns a three-judge panel's March decision and an earlier federal district court ruling that the case belongs in Louisiana state court. The earlier rulings — following circuit precedent — determined the case didn't meet the causal nexus requirement, which would involve the government having control over whether Huntington Ingalls imposed and followed safety standards that are the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!