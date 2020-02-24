Navy Asbestos Case Leads 5th Circ. To Reset Removal Test

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- The full Fifth Circuit on Monday unraveled its "extraordinarily confused" court precedent on federal removal requirements, ruling a former U.S. Navy machinist's asbestos exposure suit against shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Inc. belongs in federal court because it relates to a government contract. The en banc opinion overturns a three-judge panel's March decision and an earlier federal district court ruling that the case belongs in Louisiana state court. The earlier rulings — following circuit precedent — determined the case didn't meet the causal nexus requirement, which would involve the government having control over whether Huntington Ingalls imposed and followed safety standards that are the...

