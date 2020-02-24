Effective Employee Reporting Systems After Weinstein Verdict

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- The Harvey Weinstein criminal case exemplifies what happens when powerful people have unfettered influence over the much less powerful. As it turns out, the powerful in these stories of sexual harassment are most often men, wielding their positions of power over women. This dynamic plays out in many workplaces, affecting female janitors on the night shift to women employed in the C-suite. On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of two counts, a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, meaning that the prosecutors convinced 12 jurors that beyond a reasonable doubt, Weinstein engaged in some...

