PepsiCo Must Face COBRA Suit, Though It's A 'Close Call'

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge isn't letting PepsiCo Inc. off the hook in a proposed class action claiming its ex-workers weren't properly notified that they could continue their health insurance coverage under COBRA, although he said it was a "close call" whether the case should move forward. U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti in his order Monday denied PepsiCo's bid to toss the suit from former employee Kevin Riddle and his wife, Valerie, finding the couple adequately alleged the company's notices ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as amended by the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. The Riddles...

