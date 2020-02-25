Feds Say Insys' Kapoor Should Be On Hook For $60M Tab

Law360, Boston (February 25, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors argued Tuesday that Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor should be responsible for the nearly $60 million due to insurers and victims of his company’s scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids, while his lawyers said in court Kapoor may “resist” paying if his liability isn’t capped. In the second restitution hearing following the conviction of Kapoor and four other former company executives, government lawyers and attorneys for the onetime billionaire sparred over how much risk Kapoor should be exposed to in paying restitution and whether the bankrupt company itself should shoulder any of the eight-figure load. While Kapoor’s...

