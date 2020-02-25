McCusker Anselmi Must Face NJ Suit Over Restaurant War

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- New Jersey firm McCusker Anselmi Rosen & Caravelli PC must face a developer's lawsuit over purportedly sham litigation rooted in restaurant competition, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, reasoning that a lower court dismissed the developer's complaint without considering less drastic options. A Passaic County Superior Court judge didn't entertain alternative sanctions to address discovery issues that plagued Passaic Industrial Properties LLC's complaint against the firm before tossing the case altogether, a three-judge Appellate Division panel said in its decision reviving the developer's claims. PIP accused the firm of enlisting bogus clients — which the firm denies — to oppose its planned...

