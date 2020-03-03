King & Spalding Adds 3 Int'l Arbitration Pros From Kirkland

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Three international arbitration attorneys who worked together at Kirkland & Ellis LLP on Latin American matters are bringing their expertise to King & Spalding LLP, where they have signed on as partners, their new law firm said. Former Kirkland attorney Javier Rubinstein will be based in King & Spalding's Chicago office, and his colleagues Lauren Friedman and Lucila Hemmingsen will work out of New York, the firm said in a late February announcement. The three lawyers have appeared before all major arbitration tribunals on behalf of clients while working on international commercial and investment arbitration matters, King & Spalding said....

