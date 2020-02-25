Equifax Investor Suits Get Early OKs For $149M, $33M Deals

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 11:01 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday preliminarily approved a $149 million deal to end a securities suit from a putative class of Equifax investors related to the credit reporting agency's massive 2017 data breach, just a day after he did the same for a $32.5 million deal in a derivative shareholder suit stemming from the same incident. The putative class of investors in the stock-drop suit, headed by Union Asset Management Holding AG, would recover about $2.08 per affected share before fees, expenses and costs under the deal preliminarily approved by U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., according to court...

