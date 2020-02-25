Energy Dept. Faces New Bulb Efficiency Fight In 2nd Circ.

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday was hit with a fresh Second Circuit challenge over its relaxation of lightbulb efficiency standards, with the latest litigation targeting the agency's refusal to tighten efficiency standards for old-fashioned incandescent bulbs. Fourteen states, Washington, D.C., and New York City, along with several environmental and consumer advocates, petitioned the Second Circuit to review the DOE's December decision not to make the efficiency standards for general service incandescent lamps any stricter. Those same challengers have already launched a Second Circuit fight against the DOE's decision to roll back efficiency standards for certain lightbulbs. In deciding not to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS