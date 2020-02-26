Kyrgyzstan Hit With Sanctions In $11.6M Arbitral Award Fight

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has slapped Kyrgyzstan with contempt sanctions of about $2.3 million related to its refusal to pay an $11.6 million judgment related to a Turkish investor’s arbitral award against the republic for forcibly taking over its hotel. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. on Tuesday adopted a magistrate judge’s Oct. 1 report and recommendation to deny Kyrgyzstan's motion to vacate sanctions. The judge also granted Turkish hotel investment company Sistem Mühendislik Inşaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS’s cross-motion for entry of judgment on the $2.3 million of existing sanctions plus another $5,000 per day if the republic keeps...

