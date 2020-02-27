DOT Chief Weighs Hudson Tunnel Repairs Amid Budget Talks

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao indicated Thursday that repairing the existing 110-year-old rail tunnels under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey must take priority over building a new third tunnel for extra capacity, but officials are still hung up on funding. In wide-ranging testimony before members of a House Appropriations subcommittee, Chao defended the Trump administration's $810 billion, 10-year surface transportation proposal, which also slashes hundreds of millions of dollars from grant programs for Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, capital investment and state-of-good repair projects. Rep. David E. Price, D-N.C., chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Transportation,...

