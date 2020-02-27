Developer Says Feds Used Privileged Docs In EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A developer accused of defrauding foreign investors in an alleged EB-5 visa scheme told a Vermont federal court that U.S. government prosecutors in the case have been tainted by unauthorized access to privileged communications between him and his attorney. Ariel Quiros, the developer of the allegedly fraudulent Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park, asserted Wednesday that the government’s suit should be thrown out or that a hearing should be held to determine how much damage was done to his case when his laptop computer was seized and prosecutors gained access to about 2,000 privileged communications between Quiros and his lawyer at the...

