Las Vegas Show Co.'s TCPA Class Deal Gets Initial Nod

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- Allegations that a Las Vegas-based production company violated federal law by sending customers unwanted text messages neared resolution when a Nevada federal judge greenlighted a deal to compensate them with show tickets and conditionally certified the settlement class. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware gave preliminary approval to a settlement that includes up to almost $21.8 million worth of tickets to shows produced by David Saxe Productions and $800,000 in attorney fees and costs for the lawyers who represented the approximately 108,798 class members. The agreement also obligates David Saxe to obtain assurance from an attorney that any future...

