Peloton Ends Copyright War With Music Publishers

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:55 AM EST) -- Peloton reached a settlement with music publishers Thursday to end a copyright lawsuit accusing the trendy exercise bike company of willfully using more than 1,000 songs from Ariana Grande, Rihanna and others without paying for them. The agreement will end a lawsuit filed last year that claimed the startup failed to secure the so-called synchronization licenses needed to play music during its popular interactive workout classes. The financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed, but the two sides said it included “a joint collaboration agreement” that aimed to “further optimize Peloton’s music licensing systems and processes.” In a joint...

