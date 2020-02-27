Weinstein Drops Bail Appeal To Await Sentencing In Jail

Law360, New York (February 27, 2020, 1:54 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein will not appeal for release from jail as he awaits his sentencing in New York state court for rape and sexual assault, reversing his plans to seek freedom ahead of the March 11 hearing, a representative told Law360 on Thursday. Weinstein's legal team will not appeal because his lawyers believe the First Judicial Department would not grant such an appeal, his representative said. Weinstein's release from jail would likely result in a legal tug of war between Los Angeles — where the district attorney has filed four felony charges against Weinstein — and New York City over custody of the...

