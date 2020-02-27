Judge Refuses To Return IPhones To Hoops Trial Defendant

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- A sports agent runner convicted in the two trials stemming from New York prosecutors' NCAA college basketball corruption probe will not be getting his two iPhones seized by the FBI back anytime soon after a federal judge rejected his request for them to be returned. Christian Dawkins last week asked for the phones, which were seized by the government more than two years ago, to be returned, arguing their continued hold by the government now that the trials have concluded is "entirely unnecessary" and has "reached a point of being strictly punitive." U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos denied the request Thursday...

