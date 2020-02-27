3 Firms See $15M Chopped From State Street Fees

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Thursday slashed attorney fees for Labaton Sucharow, Thornton Law and Lieff Cabraser from $75 million to $60 million, ending a yearslong battle over alleged overbilling in the State Street Corp. case with an order stating "not all lawyers can be trusted." U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf said the firms involved, particularly Labaton Sucharow LLP and Thornton Law Firm LLP, repeatedly violated the rules of professional conduct by overbilling and failing to disclose a $4.1 million finder's fee paid to a lawyer who did not work on the case, which resulted in a $300 million class settlement...

