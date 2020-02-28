Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aussie Banks Say They Should Exit Rate-Rigging Suit Too

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- Two Australian banks claim they should’ve been among the seven banks dismissed in mid-February from a proposed class action alleging manipulation of Australia’s benchmark interest rate.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday asked a New York federal judge to reconsider critical factors he overlooked on Feb. 13, when he trimmed the rate-rigging suit down to a single plaintiff and only nine defendant banks but kept the Aussie banks on the line.

Their inclusion among the other banks still accused of manipulating the Bank Bill Swap Reference Rate was based on the theory that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!