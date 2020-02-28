Casino Exec Says 'Varsity Blues' Call Could Clear His Name

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- A recorded phone call between the "Varsity Blues" mastermind and federal agents could show that parents charged in the scheme believed they were making donations, not paying bribes, in order to get their children into college, a former Wynn and MGM casino executive argued in a late Thursday motion. Gamal Abdelaziz asked the judge overseeing the case to force prosecutors to quickly turn over records of an October 2018 phone call between William "Rick" Singer and federal agents. According to recently revealed notes written by Singer, he said he had a "loud and abrasive" call with agents in which they asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS