Greystar Urges Judge To Stand By ERISA Arbitration Decision

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Greystar Management Services LP wants a federal magistrate judge to stick to his decision compelling individual arbitration of a former worker's ERISA suit claiming her 401(k) plan saddled participants with exorbitant fees, saying she has tried to distort the real estate management company's arguments in her favor. The company on Thursday shot back at Sonia Torres' objections to U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad's January order to compel the arbitration in her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. While Torres argued that Greystar admitted she and the company never agreed to arbitration of a dispute related to the plan, the company said...

