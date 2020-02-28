Lone Star Laterals: New Trial Boutiques In Dallas, Houston

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- The launching of new litigation boutiques in Dallas and Houston headline some of the recent shifts at Texas law firms, along with lateral hires at King & Spalding and Reed Smith that bolstered those firms’ construction and technology practice groups. Here's a rundown of the recent moves. Hogan Thompson LLP Christopher Hogan Samantha Thompson Two former Reynolds Frizzell LLP attorneys launched a commercial trial boutique in Houston in February that will be focused on representing energy companies operating in areas like the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Christopher Hogan and Samantha Thompson are the firm’s founding partners. They count among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS