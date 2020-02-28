Sanofi To Pay $12M To End Mass. Medicare Kickback Probe

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC has agreed to pay $11.85 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by paying kickbacks to Medicare patients through a charity, the Boston U.S. attorney's office announced Friday in the latest settlement over similar allegations. According to the government's allegations, Sanofi funneled money to a charity called The Assistance Fund. The payments were not donations, but were instead a means to help pay copays for patients taking Lemtrada, Sanofi's multiple sclerosis drug that costs nearly $100,000 per patient per year, the government claimed. "Sanofi used a supposed charity as a conduit to funnel money...

