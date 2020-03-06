Privilege Lessons From B&N’s Harassment Investigation

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc.'s continued legal fight with its ex-CEO has turned into an excellent lesson of some do's and don’ts of conducting an effective internal investigation. Barnes & Noble launched an internal investigation in 2018 after an executive assistant accused then-CEO Demos Parneros of sexual harassment. The company fired Parneros, citing violations of company policy. Parneros responded with breach-of-contract and defamation claims, for which Barnes & Noble recently filed their response.[1] Many in-house corporate counsel will be faced with an internal complaint, or with an external enforcement investigation, that will require the company to conduct an internal investigation. When...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS