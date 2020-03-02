Calif. Need Not Shield Tribal Card Games, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- California asked the Ninth Circuit on Friday to reject three tribes' bid to revive their suit contending the state is wrongly allowing nontribal card rooms to offer certain games, saying that although the tribes can claim the exclusive right to offer those games under their state gambling deals, California has no responsibility to defend that right. The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation said California breached its tribal gambling compacts by failing to take enforcement action against illegal "banked" card games, including blackjack and baccarat, as they seek to...

