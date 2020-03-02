Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lawmakers Back TCPA In High Court Constitutionality Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- The Senate Democrat who authored the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, more than a dozen of his congressional colleagues and Verizon are among those urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a constitutional challenge to the statute's blanket ban on autodialed calls to cellphones, arguing that invalidating the provision would have a "devastating impact" on consumers. 

The federal lawmakers and telecom giant made their push in two of eight amicus briefs that were filed in the high court dispute on Monday by a range of stakeholders, Including attorneys general from 33 states, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, Public Citizen, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!