Lawmakers Back TCPA In High Court Constitutionality Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- The Senate Democrat who authored the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, more than a dozen of his congressional colleagues and Verizon are among those urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a constitutional challenge to the statute's blanket ban on autodialed calls to cellphones, arguing that invalidating the provision would have a "devastating impact" on consumers. The federal lawmakers and telecom giant made their push in two of eight amicus briefs that were filed in the high court dispute on Monday by a range of stakeholders, Including attorneys general from 33 states, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, Public Citizen, the...

