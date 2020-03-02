Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Worker Says Greystar Arbitration Pact Doesn't Nix ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- A former Greystar Management Services LP worker has doubled down on her argument that a court should hear her class claims that her 401(k) plan contained poorly performing investment options and carried high fees, saying the company hasn't plausibly claimed her case belongs in arbitration.  

Sonia Torres on Friday responded to Greystar's sur-reply in which it argued that a Texas federal court should ignore her objections to a decision from U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad that kicked her Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims to individual arbitration.

She said the real estate management company hasn't shown that she and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!