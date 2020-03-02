Worker Says Greystar Arbitration Pact Doesn't Nix ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- A former Greystar Management Services LP worker has doubled down on her argument that a court should hear her class claims that her 401(k) plan contained poorly performing investment options and carried high fees, saying the company hasn't plausibly claimed her case belongs in arbitration. Sonia Torres on Friday responded to Greystar's sur-reply in which it argued that a Texas federal court should ignore her objections to a decision from U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad that kicked her Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims to individual arbitration. She said the real estate management company hasn't shown that she and the...

