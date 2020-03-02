Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Settlements Top $200M On Eve Of Capacitor Price-Fixing Trial

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- Taitsu Corp. on Monday announced a deal with a class of direct capacitor buyers to end price-fixing claims following a series of recent settlements with Panasonic and others that have totaled more than $200 million, leaving four companies in multidistrict litigation to face a jury trial that begins this week.

Counsel for the direct purchasers informed the court that Taitsu Corp. had agreed to settle the direct buyers' price-fixing claims for $3.1 million. That deal came two days after defendant Shinyei Technology Co. Ltd. and its related entities agreed to pay $2.95 million and three days after Elna Co. Ltd. agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!