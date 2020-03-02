Settlements Top $200M On Eve Of Capacitor Price-Fixing Trial

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- Taitsu Corp. on Monday announced a deal with a class of direct capacitor buyers to end price-fixing claims following a series of recent settlements with Panasonic and others that have totaled more than $200 million, leaving four companies in multidistrict litigation to face a jury trial that begins this week. Counsel for the direct purchasers informed the court that Taitsu Corp. had agreed to settle the direct buyers' price-fixing claims for $3.1 million. That deal came two days after defendant Shinyei Technology Co. Ltd. and its related entities agreed to pay $2.95 million and three days after Elna Co. Ltd. agreed...

