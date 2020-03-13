Health Hires: Perkins Coie, Edwards Maxson, Tricida

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie added a former Husch Blackwell LLP partner to its health care industry group and Edwards Maxson Mago & Macaulay LLP hired four partners from Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer PA, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Perkins Coie Zubin Khambatta Zubin Khambatta joined Perkins Coie's health care industry group as a partner in Austin, Texas. Khambatta, who most recently was a partner at Husch Blackwell, represents hospital systems and physician groups in reimbursement and regulatory matters, including the False Claims Act and anti-kickback laws. "In addition to being an emerging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS