3rd Circ. Ends NSA Spying Suit Citing 'Dubious' Evidence

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday shut down a civil liberties attorney's challenge to the government email surveillance program outed by former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, finding the lawyer's evidence "dubious" and his witnesses unreliable. The panel said it was doubtful about the authenticity of many materials Elliott Schuchardt brought to the table — including what appeared to be internal slides from the National Security Agency detailing elements of the program — as well as the qualifications of two former NSA employees he brought into the case to testify. Schuchardt put forward a "lack of competent evidence," the panel said in Monday's...

