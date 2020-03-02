Volkswagen Awaits Calif. Jury's 'Clean Diesel' Verdict

Law360, San Francisco (March 2, 2020, 11:12 PM EST) -- A California federal jury began deliberating Monday in Volkswagen's first U.S. trial over its "clean diesel" emissions scandal after hearing closing arguments from consumers saying their vehicles are worthless because they were equipped with illegal defeat devices and assertions from Volkswagen arguing the vehicles largely maintained their value following the scandal. During closing arguments in San Francisco, counsel for Volkswagen told the jury that the automaker has accepted liability and has apologized for lying to consumers, saying "Volkswagen will carry that for the next 100 years." But counsel for the consumers fired back, telling the jury not to believe Volkswagen....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS