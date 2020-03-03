TIAA Fights Certification Of 200,000-Member ERISA Class

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association has urged a New York federal judge to reject a Washington University employee's bid to certify a class action accusing the company of unlawfully profiting from its retirement loan program, saying the proposed class members don't have enough in common. TIAA argued Monday that Melissa Haley didn't back up her claim that roughly 200,000 people are in a similar situation to hers, so she shouldn't be able to convince U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken to certify a class of nearly 8,000 retirement plans and their participants. The company also argued that the suit doesn't stand a chance, saying TIAA didn't profit from its...

