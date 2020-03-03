Rapaport Wants Early Win In Barstool Defamation Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport asked a New York federal court on Tuesday to side with him on nine of 11 counts in his defamation and breach of contract suit against Barstool Sports Inc., saying the company's own testimony had shown that he was fired and his reputation attacked on false pretenses. According to his complaint, Rapaport had planned to move his podcast from CBS Radio to a channel Barstool Sports was developing on Sirius XM, and drafted an agreement for the transaction in 2017 that included as a central provision that Barstool support a weekly show. When Sirius said it...

