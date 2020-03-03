VW Must Face Punitive Damages 'Clean Diesel' Trial

Law360, San Francisco (March 3, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- A California federal jury awarded minimal economic damages to a narrowed group of consumers Tuesday in Volkswagen's first U.S. trial over its "clean diesel" emissions scandal, meaning the German automaker now faces punitive damages in a bifurcated bellwether trial. After less than a day of deliberations, the nine-person jury determined that the automaker owes economic damages to five of the 10 California consumers whose cases were tried in the first phase of the trial. While the trial involved just 10 California residents who bought or leased seven VW and Audi turbocharged direct injection vehicles, and who opted out of Volkswagen's $10 billion...

