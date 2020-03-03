Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WikiLeaks Jury Asks If Accused Ex-CIA Coder Has Asperger's

Law360, New York (March 3, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- New York jurors deliberating the feds' case against a former CIA coder charged with giving secrets to WikiLeaks asked Tuesday if the defendant had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, keying in on testimony from his former managers who said they wondered the same thing.

The unusual question was posed in a midafternoon note during the first full day of deliberations on the fate of Joshua Schulte after a monthlong trial before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan. The jury did not reach a verdict and was set to resume its work Wednesday morning.

Schulte is charged with transmitting national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!