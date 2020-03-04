Judge Scolds Sanford, Block Attys Over Fight To Lead GE Suit

Law360, Boston (March 4, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge scolded a group of plaintiffs attorneys Wednesday for squabbling over who will lead a proposed retirement benefits class action against General Electric Co., saying she would be forced to decide between Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP or Block & Leviton LLP and three other firms. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said she simply wanted to know the specific names of lawyers who would be leading the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against GE, but her January response to a motion to certify the class has since erupted into a full-blown conflict over who will direct the litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS