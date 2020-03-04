VW Tailpipe Pollution Raised Public Health Risks, Jury Hears

Law360, San Francisco (March 4, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- An environmental health expert testifying on behalf of drivers in the Volkswagen “clean diesel” trial told a jury Wednesday that tailpipe pollutants from vehicles equipped with so-called defeat devices increased human health risks for conditions such as asthma, heart disease and cardiac arrest. Dr. George Thurston, a professor at New York University’s School of Medicine, argued that no amount of mitigation by the automaker going forward will change the fact that people have been exposed to the excessive pollutants emitted from Volkswagen’s Turbocharged Direct Injection, or TDI, vehicles. "The horse is out of the barn," Thurston told the nine-person California federal...

