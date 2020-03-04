WikiLeaks Trial Judge Cautious As Jury Signals Disharmony

Law360, New York (March 4, 2020, 5:17 PM EST) -- The Manhattan federal judge presiding over the trial of a former CIA coder accused of sending secrets to WikiLeaks took a careful approach Wednesday as signs of discord, including a note complaining that one juror is not listening to others, emerged from the jury room. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty, who is overseeing the trial of Joshua Schulte, fielded a morning note saying a female juror was doing her own examination of evidence and failing to engage with the group. Late in the day he also took a note saying a juror had "prior information" about the case. Judge Crotty...

