Insys Execs Can't Delay Prison In Opioid Kickback Case

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor and four underlings cannot delay serving their prison sentences while they appeal their convictions in a racketeering scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids, a judge ruled Thursday, saying the defendants are unlikely to win on appeal. Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor arrives at court for sentencing in January. A federal judge on Thursday denied requests by Kapoor, who was hit with a 5½-year prison term, and four underlings to put off serving their sentences. (AP) U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, who presided over the 10-week trial last spring, said in her order that...

