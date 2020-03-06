5 Ways Coronavirus Is Roiling The Real Estate Market

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- The rapid spread of COVID-19 has rattled markets across the globe, and lawyers say the virus is also causing problems for hotels amid conference cancellations and is creating a host of problems when it comes to real estate transactions. Lawyers say hotels are now having to look closely at so-called force majeure clauses as owners and conference organizers asses the question of liability amid cancellations, and many real estate deals have also been stalled as a result of the virus. Experts also fear that COVID-19 could affect liquidity, which could cause further issues for real estate deals. Here, Law360 looks at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS