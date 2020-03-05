VW's Dirty Laundry Aired In Calif. Punitive Damages Trial

Law360, San Francisco (March 5, 2020, 11:08 PM EST) -- Volkswagen lied to Congress and instructed its engineers to destroy documents while trying to dodge the legal consequences of its "clean diesel" fraud, drivers told a California federal jury Thursday, also detailing the automaker's 1970s defeat devices as well as concerns in Europe that the automaker continues to defraud consumers there. Volkswagen "has a pattern of using defeat devices and apologizing, and doing it again," counsel for the drivers told the nine-person jury tasked with determining whether the automotive giant owes punitive damages to five drivers in the bellwether trial. The drivers' counsel told the jury about a $120,000 fine the...

