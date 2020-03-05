WikiLeaks Trial Juror Booted For Looking Up Lawyer Online

Law360, New York (March 5, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge cut loose a juror from deliberations Thursday in the trial of Joshua Schulte, the former CIA coder accused of sending secrets to WikiLeaks, because she told fellow jurors she had looked up information online about a lawyer working on the trial. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty cut the juror loose not long after the fourth day of deliberations began in a trial that opened Feb. 2. He then directed the remaining 11 jurors, nine women and two men, to continue their work. Schulte is charged with transmitting to WikiLeaks secrets he allegedly poached in 2016 from an...

