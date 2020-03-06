Pension Fund Says WWE Hid Souring Saudi Relations

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Michigan pension fund sued World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. on Friday claiming executives hid the details of a crumbling deal with Saudi Arabia to inflate stock prices, selling millions of shares to rake in more than $282 million before the news came out. In a proposed class action filed in the Southern District of New York, City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System said WWE had been pushing a strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in recent years that was intended to bolster the organization, with deals to hold live events in the Middle Eastern nation. The relationship...

