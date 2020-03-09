Judge Says No 'Rubber Stamp' To End BNY Mellon RMBS Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has swatted down a bid by Royal Park Investments SA/NV and the Bank of New York Mellon to end their six-year-long court fight over residential mortgage-backed securities trusts overseen by the bank, saying he’s not there just to “rubber stamp” their vague request for dismissal. In a two-page order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods refused to pull the plug on Royal Park’s suit that sought to pin blame on BNY Mellon for hundreds of millions of dollars in losses allegedly suffered by investors in five pre-financial crisis RMBS trusts for which the bank...

