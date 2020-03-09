SeaWorld's Orca Ads Face Scrutiny As Bench Trial Kicks Off

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (March 9, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A SeaWorld visitor testified Monday in the first phase of a two-part California federal bench trial that the theme park's ads responding to the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" misled her about its orca health conditions, while SeaWorld's counsel denied responsibility for the ads and attempted to depict her as an animal rights activist. During the first day of trial, named plaintiff Kelly Nelson told U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White that she "despised" SeaWorld after watching "Blackfish," about SeaWorld's alleged mistreatment of its orcas. Nelson said she then saw two SeaWorld ads that countered information in the film. One ad said killer...

