Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribes Can't Force Card Room Crackdown, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The California Gaming Association has told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court correctly tossed three tribes’ claims that the state hasn’t protected their exclusive right to offer banked card games, arguing that the tribes are improperly trying to use their suit to compel California to shut down a different category of card games offered by nontribal card rooms.

In a proposed amicus brief Friday, the gaming association backed California’s opposition to a bid by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation to revive their suit alleging that California breached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!