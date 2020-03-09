Tribes Can't Force Card Room Crackdown, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The California Gaming Association has told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court correctly tossed three tribes’ claims that the state hasn’t protected their exclusive right to offer banked card games, arguing that the tribes are improperly trying to use their suit to compel California to shut down a different category of card games offered by nontribal card rooms. In a proposed amicus brief Friday, the gaming association backed California’s opposition to a bid by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation to revive their suit alleging that California breached...

