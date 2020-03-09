Real Estate Rumors: Needham Bank, Helaba, Tuttle Land

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Needham Bank has loaned $18.7 million in construction financing for a condo project in East Boston, the Boston Business Journal reported on Monday. The loan to developer Joseph Nogueira is for 205 Maverick St., where Nogueira is planning to build a 49-unit condo building, according to the report. The building is slated to open in 2021, the journal said. German bank Helaba has loaned $81 million to a venture of Benenson Capital Partners and Mack Real Estate Group for a mixed-use property in New York’s East Village, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan is for 433 E. 13th St., an eight-story...

